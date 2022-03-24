 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $1,700

Welcome to Heather Croft! This second floor unit features a ton of privacy! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Walk in to a large open concept living room with a sliding glass door to a lovely deck overlooking the woods. The dining room and kitchen offer plenty of sunlight. Your master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a second personal balcony for you to enjoy! Move in ready!

