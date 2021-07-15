 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $71,900

Single home located on a nice tree lined street on irregular lot. The property has large living room, eat in kitchen, full bathroom, 2 bedrooms, walk up attic and full basement with outside/inside entrance.

