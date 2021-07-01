2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $64,050

Hurry over to this incredible investment opportunity. Rare find in todays market this 2 bedroom 1 bath home needs your help to revive its charm. With a spacious open concept this cozy little home feels big, and with a touch of TLC it can be called home. Make your appointment today!! All Offers Must Be Submitted by the Buyer’s Agent via OFFERSUBMISSION.COM, ID# 1714283. Response by Next Business Day.