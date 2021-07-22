2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $49,000

Peaceful adult living in tranquil Mullica Woods! This 2 bedroom 2 bath rancher is in move in condition. Features a huge cathedral ceiling open great room and dining room. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinets. The owners suite offers large bedroom with large private bath and generously sized walk in closet. A good sized second bedroom and updated hall bath make this home perfect for entertaining visitors. Separate laundry with access to the deck. Storage shed included. The lot rent includes use of the beautiful clubhouse and pool. The taxes, water, sewerage and trash are included as well. This is the good life! Easy to show!