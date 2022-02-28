2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $199,900

SPACIOUS RANCHER ON 2.27ACRES IN MULLICA TOWNSHIP. HOME FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, & MASSIVE MASTER BEDROOM WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. BATHROOM HAS LINEN CLOSET AND HANDICAP WALK IN TUB. NICE OPEN FAMILY ROOM HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND IS A GREAT SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW FLOORING IN KITCHEN. CASH, FHA203K OR CONVENTIONAL FINANCING ONLY! BEING SOLD AS IS. EASY TO TOUR!