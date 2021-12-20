2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $149,900

Freshly painted! New rugs! Great property in Egg Harbor City. Property boasts two bedrooms as well as a bonus room perfect for office, playroom or third bedroom. Great kitchen and dining area to perpare and enjoy all your meals. Sit and relax in your tranquil living room after a long day. Outside patio to sit and sip your morning coffee or evening vino. Property sits on a huge 3/4 acre lot with tons of parking and storage. Tenant in place so this property only available as an investment All this coupled with a great neighborhood with walking distance to shopping and transportation make this property a true winner. Property to be sold as is. Buyer responsible for all government certifications and inspections necessary for settlement. Come check it out!