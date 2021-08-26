 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor - $56,900

Look no further, this is the home you have been searching for...As you step into the home your attention will be drawn to the custom kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, soft close hardware and modern light fixtures. The open floor plan will allow you and your quests to have enough space to celebrate any occasion! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home will not last long!!! Come see for yourself!!

