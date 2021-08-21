 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor - $125,900

Brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath home is coming soon to our community! Take in the fresh air and gorgeous sunsets from your covered porch. As you make your way into home, the open floor plan will welcome you and your guests with open arms. This home will be great for entertaining friends and family any time of the year. A new home in Mullica Woods is a rare find, so don't hesitate and call today!

