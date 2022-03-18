2 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $690,000

Immaculately maintained, bright and sunny split-level home. Only 9 houses to protected beach, one-half block to playground & Farmer’s Market. Short walk to town, restaurants & promenade. Hardwood floors throughout, tiled baths and kitchen, main bathroom has a rain shower, skylights in kitchen and main bath, stone foyer. Vaulted ceilings, oversized windows, new interior doors, updated lighting, surround sound system, storage galore and gas fireplace. Southern exposure back deck is perfect for entertaining with a stainless-steel natural gas grill and tiled bar top. The home is professionally landscaped, fenced private backyard with mature trees, established herb garden, outdoor shower, and a peaceful screen house to enjoy your morning coffee or to gather with family and friends. Detached one car garage with workshop, storage for beach gear and toys and a bonus-room loft.