2 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $400,000

Great Location... Sea Point Area ...Views from 2nd floor Deck of the AC Skyline. Large Contemporary floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bedroom has it's Own Bath. Property is a diamond in the rough but priced accordingly. Being sold "AS IS" Tenant occupied til 9/1/21

