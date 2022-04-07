 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,800

Weekly Rental: Spend a week in Brigantine Beach on the bay in this beautiful 2 bedroom / 1 bath First Floor Condo. Outside is a sanctuary with the sounds of the birds and the fresh salt air. Backyard makes it perfect to play corn hole, or sit and relax with your loved ones. Everything is remodeled and contemporary - clean and sleek - perfect for the avid beach goer. Short drive to the beach, shopping, and very close to the Marina District & Casinos. This is a Friday to Friday rental so you get to enjoy the whole weekend at the shore!

