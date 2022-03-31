Completely gutted property with 3rd floor added. Great for an investor or handy buyer. This property offers so much and is a blank canvas. Low flood insurance due to the extra floor. First floor is non livable space but the 2nd and 3rd floor can be configured any way you would like. Private Back Yard and great neighborhood.
2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $99,000
