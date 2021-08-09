Cozy 2 bedroom home convenient to everything…. Walk to “The Walk”, White House sub is right at the corner, Formica bakery, beach, church, etc….. cheaper to own this home than renting. Public transportation is just couple of blocks away. Property is being sold in "as-is" condition, no warranty expressed or implied by seller and its agent.
2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $88,000
