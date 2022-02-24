2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $59,000

Looking for investment property! Brings in $1000 - $1200 a month, After Renovations. Property being Sold in 'As-Is' Condition, it needs TLC.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A local middle school teacher who was recently suspended over what he described as efforts to address student cyberbullyin…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amazon, the company that dominates online retail across the country, could soon be coming to Galloway — although some neig…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A William Davies Middle School teacher charged Friday with causing a false public alarm has since been fired, district Sup…
SOMERS POINT — Somers Point Plaza on New Road has been going through some changes in recent years, with more to come.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Two people and a pet were killed over the weekend when a fire decimated a home in the township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee unanimously voted last week to adopt a pair of ordinances expanding the number of alcohol license…
CAMDEN — Atlantic City police Officer Sterling Wheaten was acquitted Thursday by a jury of both federal charges against him in an excessive fo…
WILDWOOD — A national organization of Native Americans is calling on the school district to change the name and logo of its sports team.
Eyeing new developments by the airport, government and business leaders are hoping to see new industries lift off in Atlantic County.
Angela Capella, 26, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
