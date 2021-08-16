HERE'S YOUR OPPORTUNITY! .. AN OPPORTUNITY YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS! .. ONE OF CHELSEA HEIGHT'S MOST ADORABLE, RECENTLY REMODELED GEMS!! WELCOME TO 312 N ELBERON AVENUE! .. SITUATED ON A "HUGE" LOT WITH OUTSTANDING SPACE TO ENTERTAIN, FOR FAMILY GATHERINGS, BBQS, AND MORE!! ENJOY TEA OR A COCKTAIL ON YOUR COVERED FRONT PORCH, OR RELAX IN YOUR LARGE REAR YARD CABANA! SECONDS FROM THE BAY, BEACH, ATLANTIC CITY EXPRESSWAY, FIVESTAR RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, TWO PUBLIC BOAT RAMPS, RENTABLE BOAT SLIPS, AND THE LIST GOES ON! TO NAME A FEW OF WHAT "EXCELLENCE ON ELBERON" HAS TO OFFER, AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 10 FOOT + CEILINGS, NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, NEW APPLICANCES, INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER, A TON OF NATURAL LIGHT, LARGE ONE CAR, DETACHED GARAGE AND PLENTY OF OFF STREET PARKING, ON ONE OF THE AREAS MOST SOUGHT AFTER STREETS! DON'T DELAY, CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING!!
2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $359,900
