2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $280,000
This charming two bedroom lifted home in Chelsea Heights is turn key! The home was built in 2016 , to the new flood elevation codes, leaving a wonderful space under the home for storage and a work shop. The home also has solar panels that are leased . The main level of the home offers, a living room, kitchen two bedrooms, one full bath ,and a very large utility/ laundry room. The master bedroom with a huge walk in closet with plenty of storage space. The home sits on a sizable lot, with a great back yard. This practically newly built home is move in ready and won't last long!

