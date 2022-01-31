 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $235,000

This adorable rancher is located in Chelsea Heights which is one of the best kept secrets in Atlantic City! Located close to all the casinos , beach, bay, and restaurants without being in the busyness of the city. The home is located on a large 40x96 lot that goes street to street. The home was totally remodeled 3 years ago, with a eat in kitchen, open floor plan and two nice sized bedrooms . The home has hardwood floors throughout. All the appliances are new as of 3 years ago. Don't wait on this Chelsea Heights gem!

