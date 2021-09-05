 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $149,000

Welcome to Venice Park, Atlantic City's best kept secret! Fully Occupied Rental. Escape the hustle and bustle in this upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! Outside features a large fenced in yard, enough parking for 4 cars, and huge patio and covered outside space! Only Minutes to The Beach, Boardwalk, Shops, Casinos, and The Best Local Restaurants, . Perfect Investment Property or Starter Home. CALL TODAY WILL NOT LAST LONG!

