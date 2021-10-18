2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $122,000

Investor's Delight ! All the work has been completed ! New Laminate and Tile floors throughout the home. Updated Kitchen and Baths. This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath home has just been renovated and ready for new owners. Whether you are looking for a reasonably priced Starter home for yourself or looking for a great investment property this is the one for you ! Street Parking. It is located just two blocks from the Beach, Boardwalk and Casinos. Call for your appointment to see this home before it is gone.