2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $100,000

Charming Venice Park 2 bedroom cottage with 2 car garage on a corner lot. An enclosed sun room welcomes you into the home. Inside you'll find a living room and dining room with restored original wood floors. There's also a mud room and kitchen on the first floor. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lots of details and charm in this home including glass door knobs and custom storage closets. Outside there is a nice side yard and a 2 car detached garage.