 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $100,000

Charming Venice Park 2 bedroom cottage with 2 car garage on a corner lot. An enclosed sun room welcomes you into the home. Inside you'll find a living room and dining room with restored original wood floors. There's also a mud room and kitchen on the first floor. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lots of details and charm in this home including glass door knobs and custom storage closets. Outside there is a nice side yard and a 2 car detached garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News