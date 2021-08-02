A hidden gem at the end of Lisbon Ave near Faunce Landing boat launch. The landing offers unobstructed water access to Brigantine Inlet. Recent updates to include an inground pool and new AC. Beautiful landscaping and a lot that overlooks the marsh creates a backyard oasis waiting for your enjoyment. Newer kitchen with a Thermador gas range, recently painted with newer carpet on the second floor. Views of Atlantic City skyline from the large windows upstairs and a large sunroom overlooks the pool and expansive back yard. Two bedrooms on the second floor with a possible office/ third bedroom on the first. Separate non-potable well for sprinkler system is in place. Private and secluded yet close to major shopping centers, transportation, Atlantic City, and the FAA Tech Center. Great opportunity to own this lovely home that has so much to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $299,999
