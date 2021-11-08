2 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $229,900

Welcome to Bel Aire Lakes a 55 + community in Absecon NJ Come check out all the new upgrades that this cozy home offers. All interior rooms and garage have been freshly painted. Hardwood and laminate flooring on 1st floor. New Tile in the kitchen and laundry room. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen. All new carpet has been installed in the 1st floor master suite and the upstairs 2nd floor bedroom and open loft area. New heater 2019. Plenty of storage Close to shopping, restaurants, beaches, boardwalk, casinos and entertainment. Furniture and fireplace are negotiable. Call for your appointment today!