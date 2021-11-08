Welcome to Bel Aire Lakes a 55 + community in Absecon NJ Come check out all the new upgrades that this cozy home offers. All interior rooms and garage have been freshly painted. Hardwood and laminate flooring on 1st floor. New Tile in the kitchen and laundry room. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen. All new carpet has been installed in the 1st floor master suite and the upstairs 2nd floor bedroom and open loft area. New heater 2019. Plenty of storage Close to shopping, restaurants, beaches, boardwalk, casinos and entertainment. Furniture and fireplace are negotiable. Call for your appointment today!
2 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
It’s not President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who was murdered in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, nor his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane…
TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a se…
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware B…
A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage:
Galloway Township police announced on social media a missing teenager from the township had been found safely.
State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and his Assembly running mates were in the lead against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, a…
In the wake of Republicans sweeping into office across South Jersey, knocking out even longtime Democratic State Senate President Steve Sweene…
TRENTON — The result of New Jersey’s election for governor will be “legal and fair” no matter the outcome, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarel…
TRENTON — A truck driver who ousted the powerful New Jersey Senate president in the election previously posted online calling Islam “a false r…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE