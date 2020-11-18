2 Atlantic City businesses cited for violating COVID-19 mandates, state officials say

During a briefing on the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, officials announced that two Atlantic City businesses had been cited for violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order to mitigate the spread of the disease.
State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said there have been a few executive order violations in the resort, including El Charro Mexican Restaurant & Bar in the 2400 block of Fairmount Avenue, B&B Saloon in the 2700 block of Arctic Avenue and a party promoter.
“Those violations revolved around exceeding indoor capacity as well as no facial coverings being worn or no social distancing in those establishments,” Callahan said.
Murphy on Wednesday continued to urge residents to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings small as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and fatalities rise.
“We must recognize, and we’ve said this many times but we have to keep saying it, that a large, family Thanksgiving gathering, particularly among different age groups, runs the risk of turning the dinner table into a COVID hotspot,” Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 4,063, bringing the total to 289,562, Murphy said. There have been 27 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,843 with 1,812 probable deaths.
There are 2,446 people hospitalized across the state, including 461 people in intensive care and 223 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 10.88%, while the rate of transmission is 1.43.
“There is no way to sugar coat any of these numbers,” Murphy said. “They are not good, and they are trending worse. The only way we can reverse these numbers is to wear masks, to social distance, to wash our hands frequently with soap and water, and to not attend any private gatherings outside of those with our immediate families, within our own homes.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said another resident at the state Veterans Home in Vineland has tested positive.
The positivity rate in South Jersey is 12.16%, she added.
Also during the briefing, Murphy urged all colleges and universities to make COVID-19 testing available to all residential students before they leave for Thanksgiving break.
Persichilli said students should be quarantining for 14 days before coming home for the holiday, and should avoid contact with vulnerable family members, noting that small gatherings are contributing to the rise in cases.
“Even if a returning student tests negative, they should plan to quarantine for a 14-day period, as symptoms can occur any time during that time period,” she said. “If a returning student tests positive, they should isolate from others for at least 10 days and be clear of symptoms for at least 24 hours.
“Anyone with symptoms or a positive test, actually, should avoid traveling home, if possible,” she continued.
She acknowledged that families are excited to see children back from schools, but taking the steps will help keep residents safe.
“Thanksgiving is one week from tomorrow,” Murphy said. “This is not the year for a big family gathering.”
Murphy quoted Mississippi State Medical Association President Dr. Mark Horne, saying “We don’t really want to see mamaw at Thanksgiving and bury her by Christmas.”
So far, Atlantic County has reported 7,720 cases with 265 deaths and 3,556 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,231 cases with 99 deaths and 1,707 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,346 cases with 162 deaths.
