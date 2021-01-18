 Skip to main content
2 arrested in Atlantic City after search warrant leads to drugs
2 arrested in Atlantic City after search warrant leads to drugs

Atlantic City police car

ATLANTIC CITY — Two Atlantic City men were arrested and charged Friday after police here found illegal drugs while executing a search warrant.

Abu Rasheed, 27, was charged with four counts of possession of illegal drugs and three counts each of possession with intent to distribute drugs and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone. In addition, Abu Rasheed and Kahlif Rasheed, 19, were both charged with possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

The search warrant execution by the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue was the culmination of a one-month investigation into the distribution of drugs in the city.

Police said that during the search, detectives located two ounces of cocaine, 176 bags of heroin, prescription pills, a small amount of marijuana, and items used to distribute the narcotics. 

Both men were arrested and released on summons with a court date.

The investigation was led by Detective Chris Smith.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

