2) April 9 (Multiple Occasions)

In four separate years snow has fallen on Apr. 9. Three of the four overlap with snows at A.C. International Airport: 1982 (0.3 inches), 1985 (0.3 inches) and 1996 (0.8 inches).
Meanwhile, the 3.0 inches of snow that fell on Apr. 9, 1907 happened well before the airport's existence. The 3.0 inch amount being the other year in which the record for the most April snow was tied.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
