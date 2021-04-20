2) April 9 (Multiple Occasions)

In four separate years snow has fallen on Apr. 9. Three of the four overlap with snows at A.C. International Airport: 1982 (0.3 inches), 1985 (0.3 inches) and 1996 (0.8 inches).

Meanwhile, the 3.0 inches of snow that fell on Apr. 9, 1907 happened well before the airport's existence. The 3.0 inch amount being the other year in which the record for the most April snow was tied.