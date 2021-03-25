2.19 inches - Somers Point

The reading was taken by the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network observer Dan Forshaw in Somers Point. You can be a part of the nation's largest network of volunteer weather observers by going here.
645am Somers Point, Nj. 2.19” total in my @CoCoRaHS gauge for this event. @NWS_MountHolly @ACPressMartucci #NJwx pic.twitter.com/3JWfHJWpDh— Dan Forshaw (@Dan_4Shaw) March 25, 2021
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.