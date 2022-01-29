2:15 p.m.: Cape May County reports 12-16 inches

Cape May County officials said there were no major issues so far Saturday, as snow began to taper off. Officials estimated about 12 to 16 inches of snow throughout the county.

They reminded the public to be careful of the extreme low temperatures expected at night, as wind chill could hit 5 to 10 degrees below zero, well into frostbite range.

All major roads are open, but residents are asked to stay off the roads so workers can continue plowing through the day.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.