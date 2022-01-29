2:15 p.m.: Cape May County reports 12-16 inches

Cape May County officials said there were no major issues so far Saturday, as snow began to taper off. Officials estimated about 12 to 16 inches of snow throughout the county.
They reminded the public to be careful of the extreme low temperatures expected at night, as wind chill could hit 5 to 10 degrees below zero, well into frostbite range.
All major roads are open, but residents are asked to stay off the roads so workers can continue plowing through the day.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
