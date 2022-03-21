 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
190 POUNDS

Giulian

David Giulian

Middle Township

The senior placed second in the District 31 and Region 8 tournaments. Giulian advanced to states for the first time in his career and placed sixth. Giulian was Middle's first state qualifier since 2018. He finished 36-7 this season and went 117-24 in his career.

