177th Fighter Wing to conduct training exercise Wednesday

The New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing will be doing a training exercise Wednesday, and residents near Atlantic City International Airport may see and hear some of it, officials said.
“Residents in the surrounding area may hear exercise alerts over the giant voice system,” according to a post on the group’s Facebook page. “It is designed to evaluate and ensure mission readiness in support of worldwide deployment. Thank you for your continued support.”
