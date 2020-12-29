 Skip to main content
177th Fighter Wing to conduct training exercise Wednesday
177th Fighter Wing to conduct training exercise Wednesday

The 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, based in Egg Harbor Township, will be conducting training exercises Wednesday.

The New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing will be doing a training exercise Wednesday, and residents near Atlantic City International Airport may see and hear some of it, officials said.

“Residents in the surrounding area may hear exercise alerts over the giant voice system,” according to a post on the group’s Facebook page. “It is designed to evaluate and ensure mission readiness in support of worldwide deployment. Thank you for your continued support.”

