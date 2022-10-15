 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

177th Fighter Wing locked down briefly Saturday

  • 0
lockdown

A report of gunshots unrelated to an exercise led to a lockdown at the Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township Saturday.

 Michael Ein / Staff Photographer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The NJ Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing was in lockdown for several hours Saturday to investigate reports of shots fired during a base exercise.

The lockdown was lifted after an investigation determined the area was clear and no threat present, according to a Facebook post by the 177th Fighter Wing.

The security response was ordered around 10:50 a.m. Saturday after a report of gunshots that were not part of the exercise, the post read.

State and local authorities responded to the base, investigated, but found no active shooter or threat.

”All authorities determined the area to be clear and safe and normal operations have resumed,” read the 177th Facebook post.

The NJ Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing had been involved in a two-day training exercise that was set to conclude on Saturday, according to a media advisory last week.

People are also reading…

The exercise, part of periodic training that takes place every 12 to 18 months to ensure mission-readiness, did involve night flights as well as sirens, horns, and pyrotechnic explosions.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News