EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Residents should expect to hear roaring jets at night, sirens and horns, and explosions later this week while the 177th Fighter Wing conducts training missions.

The exercises will be performed from Wednesday to Friday.

The training is designed to "evaluate and ensure mission readiness" should the 177th be summoned for duty, the Fighter Wing said.

Activities will be limited to the military base.

People living near the Atlantic City International Airport are likely to hear the training exercises, where the base is located, the Fighter Wing said.