177th Fighter Wing briefly locked down Saturday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The NJ Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing was in lockdown for several hours Saturday to investigate reports of shots fired during a base exercise.

The lockdown was lifted after an investigation determined the area was clear and no threat present, according to a Facebook post by the 177th Fighter Wing.

The security response was ordered around 10:50 a.m. Saturday after a report of gunshots that were not part of the exercise, the post read.

State and local authorities responded to the base, investigated, but found no active shooter or threat.

”All authorities determined the area to be clear and safe and normal operations have resumed,” read the 177th Facebook post.

The NJ Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing had been involved in a two-day training exercise that was set to conclude on Saturday, according to a media advisory last week.

The exercise, part of periodic training that takes place every 12 to 18 months to ensure mission-readiness, did involve night flights as well as sirens, horns, and pyrotechnic explosions.

Further details were not available Sunday from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the Federal Aviation Administration or the 177th.