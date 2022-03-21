 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only

175 POUNDS

  • 0
George Rhodes headshot for gallery

Rhodes

George Rhodes

Absegami

The junior won the District 32 championship and finished second at the Region 8 tournament. Rhodes lost one round short of being a place-winner (top eight) at the state tournament. He also made states as a freshman and sophomore. He finished this season 36-7.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News