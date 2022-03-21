 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
165 POUNDS

Brock Zurawski

Lower Cape May Regional

The junior captured the District 32 and Region 8 titles. It was his first regional title, though he also placed in the top four and made states as a freshman and sophomore. This season, he placed for the first time at states, finishing eighth. The Rider University-commit was seventh at the Beast of the East and went 39-5 this season.

