165 POUNDS

Brock Zurawski
Lower Cape May Regional
The junior captured the District 32 and Region 8 titles. It was his first regional title, though he also placed in the top four and made states as a freshman and sophomore. This season, he placed for the first time at states, finishing eighth. The Rider University-commit was seventh at the Beast of the East and went 39-5 this season.
