157 POUNDS

Sean Cowan headshot for gallery

Cowan  

Sean Cowan

Absegami

The junior won the District 32 title and placed third at Region 8. He advanced to the state tournament for the second time in his career. This winter, he lost one round short of being a place-winner (top eight) at states. He finished the season 34-9.

