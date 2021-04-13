152 pounds

(1) Cooper Pontelandolfo (8-0), Kingsway, vs. (16) Gahad Hughes (10-1), St. Joseph
(8) Charley Cossaboone (11-0), Ocean City, vs. (9) Nate Bischoff (7-3), Southern
(5) Zach Kitchell (10-1), Collingswood, vs. (12) Jase Deiter (8-3), Rancocas Valley
(4) Joe McCullough (8-1), Toms River East, vs. (13) Jake Slotnick (5-2), St. Augustine
(3) Ronald McCoy (1-0), Moorestown, vs. (14) Tyson Derenberger (10-2), Delsea
(6) Greg Croce (10-0), Paulsboro, vs. (11) Chris Olah (5-0), Camden Catholic
(7) Cody Scully (9-1), Clearview, vs. (10) Kory Seidle (5-2), Seneca
(2) Matt Hoelke (9-0), Highland, vs. (15) Justin Rhyne (8-2), Haddonfield
