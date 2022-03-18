152 POUNDS

Ella Yanuzzelli
Southern Regional
The sophomore finished second at the South Region tournament, and placed fourth among the top six wrestlers at states. She qualified for states for the second straight season. Yanuzzelli captured the Shore Conference Wrestling Tournament title. Yanuzzelli and teammate Gracie Cordasco were the first females to place at states for Southern.
