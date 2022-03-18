 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only

152 POUNDS

  • 0

Ella Yanuzzelli

Southern Regional

The sophomore finished second at the South Region tournament, and placed fourth among the top six wrestlers at states. She qualified for states for the second straight season. Yanuzzelli captured the Shore Conference Wrestling Tournament title. Yanuzzelli and teammate Gracie Cordasco were the first females to place at states for Southern. 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News