15 things to know about the new Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

7. Sirianni was a sophomore in college when he just happened to run into Todd Haley while working out at a YMCA in upstate New York, according to the Buffalo News. Sirianni was home on break and Haley, who was the Bears’ wide receivers coach at the time, was vacationing in nearby Chautauqua Lake.

8. Nearly 10 years later, Haley was the head coach of the Chiefs and gave Sirianni his first NFL job as quality control coach for the Chiefs.

9. He spent four seasons in Kansas City (but left before Andy Reid arrived in 2013), five with the Chargers (where he first worked with Frank Reich) and the last three seasons as Reich’s offensive coordinator for the Colts.

10. “When I got here [in 2018],” Reich said in October, “the first thing I said to [general manager] Chris Ballard was, ‘There is one guy we have to get on this staff, and that is Nick Sirianni.’ Thankfully, [general manager] Tom Telesco and the Chargers organization allowed Nick to take our coordinator position. I was grateful for that.”

11. Had three different primary starting quarterbacks in his three seasons coordinating the offense in Indy: Andrew Luck (2018), Jacoby Brissett (2019) and Philip Rivers (2020).