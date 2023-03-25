Sam Henrich
Southern Regional
The sophomore finished third in the South Region and fifth in the state tournament. Henrich placed second in the Shore Conference Tournament. She placed fifth at the East Brunswick Lady Bear Invitational and sixth at the Bloomfield Girls Tournament. She finished 23-13.
