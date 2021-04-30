145 pounds
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County vice principal is under investigation by his district after he was seen on video throwing beer at Smithv…
TRENTON — Dancing is back in New Jersey for wedding and proms, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday along with several other relaxed restrictions…
A Galloway couple dines at the same café every day. The café decided to surprise them for their 70th anniversary.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ann and Charlie Heuer, both 89 and from the township, eat at the Cracked Egg Café on Route 9 every morning for breakfast —…
Brigantine is the latest town in South Jersey to ban the sale and public use of recreational marijuana since Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on le…
CAPE MAY — The city on Tuesday announced the promotion of Sara Werner to lieutenant of the Cape May Beach Patrol, making her the first female …
WILDWOOD — Shamrock Beef and Ale, on Pacific Avenue, will cease serving alcohol this summer under a settlement between the state Division of A…
VINELAND — A hearing officer last week ruled the city has proven charges of failure to perform duties, insubordination, conduct unbecoming a p…
OCEAN CITY — Already receiving an onslaught of sexual abuse and harassment allegations against its Beach Patrol in the past week, the city now…
PLEASANTVILLE — A Friday night hit-and-run left one dead and another critically injured, police said.
U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. Here's more on the latest guidance.
