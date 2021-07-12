14 indicted in connection with shooting of N.J.State Trooper

TRENTON — Three Bridgeton men were indicted on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of a state trooper in Pittsgrove Township last year.

The indictments were among 14 handed up by a grand jury Monday on the April 25, 2020 shooting of State Police Detective Richard Hershey.

Hershey was badly wounded at the Harding Woods mobile home park, where he was investigating a home invasion during which a woman was beaten and robbed.

While he was there, about 15 people arrived in a caravan of five different vehicles and confronted Hershey. Three men then allegedly opened fire, according to Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings 22, Kareen “Kai” Warner, 20, and Tremaine Hadden, 28, all of Bridgeton, were each indicted Monday on charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault. Eleven other defendants were indicted on related charges.

The attorney general’s office alleges that Hutchings, Warner and Hadden fired at Hershey at Harding Highway mobile park. Hershey identified himself as an officer when Hutchings and Warner allegedly fired at him from one vehicle, Hadden from another, according to the news release.