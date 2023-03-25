Danna Ramirez
Ocean City
The sophomore placed second in the South Region and sixth in the state tournament. She won the Freehold Holiday Tournament. She placed second at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Tournament. Ramirez finished 19-9.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today