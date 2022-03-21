132 POUNDS

Hunter Horsey
Oakcrest
The senior captured the District 32 title and finished second at Region 8. He made the state tournament for the third straight season. Horsey finished his career 105-22, including 42-4 this winter. Horsey will wrestle alongside his twin, Hogan, and older brother, Hayden, at Rider University.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today