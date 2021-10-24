13 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $875,000

Great opportunity to own a Large Historic Home and Cottage in Somers point just steps away from the Historic Waterfront marinas, public beach, shops and restaurants. The main building has 3 stories, 13 bedrooms, 4 baths, a kitchen with 2 oven/ ranges, 2 refrigerators and a living room and sunroom. Note water views from 3rd floor. The property is zoned Historic Village Residential, with the possibility of conditional use as a Tourist / Guest House subject to the permitted conditions as described within the HVR zoning code. Please refer to City of Somers Point 114-100 Historic Village Residential (HVR) Zone for more detail. Also included is a separate existing 1 bedroom /1 bath Cottage on the back side of the lot which faces 35 Anchorage Lane. This property is being sold "AS IS" THE SELLER AND AGENTS IMPLY NOTHING and all diligence and research pertaining to zoning, permitted use and condition is solely the buyer's responsibility.