 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
13 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $825,000

13 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $825,000

13 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $825,000

Don't miss this Great opportunity to own a classic 3 story Home and separate Cottage in the historic waterfront village area of Somers Point. These two homes are situated on a large 99 by 154 foot lot, located just steps away from the Somers Point public beach, waterfront marinas, , shops and restaurants. The main building has 3 stories, 13 bedrooms, 4 baths, a kitchen with 2 oven/ ranges, 2 refrigerators and a living room and sunroom. There are also water views from 3rd floor. This expansive lot stretches between two streets and fronts Delaware Avenue and Anchorage Lane. The separate 1 bedroom /1 bath Cottage is located on the back side of the lot and fronts 35 Anchorage Lane. This property is being sold "AS IS"

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News