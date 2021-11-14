Don't miss this Great opportunity to own a classic 3 story Home and separate Cottage in the historic waterfront village area of Somers Point. These two homes are situated on a large 99 by 154 foot lot, located just steps away from the Somers Point public beach, waterfront marinas, , shops and restaurants. The main building has 3 stories, 13 bedrooms, 4 baths, a kitchen with 2 oven/ ranges, 2 refrigerators and a living room and sunroom. There are also water views from 3rd floor. This expansive lot stretches between two streets and fronts Delaware Avenue and Anchorage Lane. The separate 1 bedroom /1 bath Cottage is located on the back side of the lot and fronts 35 Anchorage Lane. This property is being sold "AS IS"
13 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $825,000
