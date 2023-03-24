Conor Collins
Southern Regional
The senior captured the District 25 title. He was second at the Region 7 tournament and was fourth at the state tournament. Collins finished his career as a three-time state placewinner. He is committed to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York. He finished 36-7.
