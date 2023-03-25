Shea Aretz
Buena Regional
The freshman won the South Region championship and placed seventh at the state tournament. Aretz captured the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Wrestling Tournament. Aretz finished second at the Last Clipper Classic. She finished 17-9.
