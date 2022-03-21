126 POUNDS

D’Amani Almodovar
St. Augustine
The senior won the District 32 title and placed second at Region 8. Almodovar finished his career as a four-time state qualifier. He finished eighth at the Beast of The East, a major early-season tournament with teams from multiple states. He went 23-7 this season.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today