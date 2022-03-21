 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only

126 POUNDS

  • 0
D'Amani Almodovar headshot for gallery

Almodovar 

D’Amani Almodovar

St. Augustine

The senior won the District 32 title and placed second at Region 8. Almodovar finished his career as a four-time state qualifier. He finished eighth at the Beast of The East, a major early-season tournament with teams from multiple states. He went 23-7 this season.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News