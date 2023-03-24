Max Elton
Holy Spirit
The senior won the District 31 and Region 8 titles. Elton finished fourth at states, which was the second straight season he reached the podium. He took fifth place and medaled at the Beast of the East. Elton is committed to the University of Buffalo. He finished 36-6.
Patrick Mulranen
