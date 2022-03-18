120 POUNDS

Alex Graffius
Holy Spirit
The sophomore finished third at the South Region tournament. She was sixth at states and earned a medal. Graffius captured the Gloucester City Tournament and Bergen County titles.
Jackie Oviedo Ramos
Mainland Regional
The junior finished second at the regional tournament, and advanced to states, placing fourth among the top six. Oviedo Ramos was first at the Brick Memorial Tournament and third at the Queen of the East.
Rebecca Royer
Millville
The sophomore fourth at the region tournament, and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in her career.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen