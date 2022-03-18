 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
120 POUNDS

Holy Spirit sophomore Alex Graffius, top, wrestles Mainland Regional junior Jackie Oviedo Ramos in the first round of the state tournament Sunday. Oviedo Ramos earned a pin in overtime.

Alex Graffius

Holy Spirit

The sophomore finished third at the South Region tournament. She was sixth at states and earned a medal. Graffius captured the Gloucester City Tournament and Bergen County titles.

South Region girls wrestling Main photo for B1

Mainland Regional’s Jackie Oviedo Ramos pins Egg Harbor Township’s Kylie Wright in a 120-pound bout at the girls South Region wrestling tournament at Kingsway Regional on Saturday. This year’s tournament featured about 230 wrestlers, nearly triple the total from 2021.

Jackie Oviedo Ramos

Mainland Regional

The junior finished second at the regional tournament, and advanced to states, placing fourth among the top six. Oviedo Ramos was first at the Brick Memorial Tournament and third at the Queen of the East.

Rebecca Royer

Millville

The sophomore fourth at the region tournament, and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in her career.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

